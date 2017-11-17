Konica Minolta plans to move hundreds of jobs out of CT

A company in Windsor is planning to move hundreds of jobs to another state.

Town leaders in Windsor said Konica Minolta are consolidating to their headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey.

The details of exactly how many jobs will be moving to New Jersey has not been revealed at this point.

While the town has been told the company will still have a base in Connecticut, the loss will be felt.

Konica Minolta employs more than 500 people.

Town leaders learned Thursday that the company wants to move most of their employees to New jersey.

"It's like a family, they are involved in everything. They do our chili fest, they are animators, they get everyone involved," said Jane Garibay from the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.

The executive director for the Chamber of Commerce said Konica Minolta has a big presence. Minolta took over Konica about 13 years ago, at that time, Garibay said they were planning to move out of state but ended up staying.

The town manager said they believe in addition to consolidating, New Jersey may be offering tax incentives.

"It's a difficult context, very competitive, not only at the local lever, but the state level to attract companies," said Peter Souza, Windsor Town Manager.

Losing hundreds of jobs is a tough economic blow. CT knows this well, companies like GE moving its headquarters, and this fall pharmaceutical giant Alexion said ti was moving 400 jobs to Boston.

But in Windsor, there has been somewhat of a building boom. Amazon recently built a huge warehouse there, and a massive construction project for a Trader Joe's.

The impact of Konica Minolta will be felt at local restaurants. Zocco's, which has a huge lunch crowd, said they will feel an impact.

"They are a hundred feet away maybe, they could walk across the street if they had to, so I think yes, I am going to feel it , but I haven been here 14 years and it's been a roller coaster," said Robbie Neimann, Zocco's owner.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Konica Minolta, but has not heard back. Some employees have said they must let the company know by early January about their decision.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.