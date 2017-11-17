PD: Two Quinnpiac students arrested for arson

Bernhard Wright was arrested on Friday after fires were set in dorm bathrooms on the Quinnipiac University campus. (Hamden Police)

Two Quinnipiac University students were arrested on Friday after fires were set in dorm bathrooms on the campus.

According to police, around 11:30 a.m., Hamden police responded to Quinnipiac University for the report of criminal mischief.

It was found that between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, two students lit fires in three dorm bathrooms. The fires happened in bathrooms in "The Commons," which houses 482 students.

Police said several students witnessed the fires and reported them to a "residential life" member.

A student suffered a burn to his hand while attempting to move a burning trash can.

The fire marshal determined the fires were intentionally set.

Officers determined that students, Bernhard Wright and Carmelo Fazzolari, lit the multiple fires and they were arrested.

Wright, 19, of Oslo Norway and Fazzolari, 18, of Manalapan, New Jersey were both charged with 3rd degree arson, reckless endangerment, reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Wright and Fazzolari are both scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on November 30.

