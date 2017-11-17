Possible third attempted kidnapping reported near Hartford schools

Hartford Public School officials have alerted parents to a third possible attempt at kidnapping students near their schools.

The three incidents are all similar. A man pulls up in a car and tries to lure a child in. School officials said they are looking into the possibility it happened around the Parkville Community School two miles down the road from where the other two reports were near the Kennnelly School.

"We got a call that there was some potentially somebody here that was trying to lure kids. So it was a robocall 6 o'clock last night,” Hartford resident Jessica Sauve said. “I'm like what the heck and then after that was from the Principal and then we got one from the Superintendent.”

Parents of students at the Parkville Community School told Eyewitness News the calls came too late.

"It's not good at all,” Hartford parent Leona Depugh said. “First of all, they need to come a little better with how they communicate with parents."

The superintendent’s office said an email was sent out just before 5 p.m. on Thursday after they learned it had happened for the third time.

Hartford police said a girl was walking home around 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street when a man pulled up in a car. The same thing happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, just a couple blocks down.

Police said they think it's the same guy because of both times, it was a similar vehicle description. The vehicle was described as a four-door grey Acura TL with tinted windows.

"We are leaving them here all day we are entrusting them with their safety,” Hartford parent Cyd Marciano said. “You know anything can happen."

Police said the report of an attempted abduction near the Parkville Community School was unsubstantiated.

"So then they said that there was going to be heightened security and there was going to be the police presence and there was nobody,” Sauve said.

Channel 3 formally requested the letters sent to parents from the superintendent’s office on Friday morning. They sent Eyewitness News the letters on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.