Possible third attempted kidnapping reported near Hartford schools

The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
A young man determined to work and make a better life for himself rode his bike into work, rain or shine, every day.More >
A kindergarten student at a Killingly school was able to escape during recess this week, according to his mother.More >
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
Hartford Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced early Saturday morning that they had reached a multi-year deal.More >
Several animals were seized from a home in Torrington.More >
A Nashville teacher has been fired after she posted videos to social media that show a hijab being taken off a student's head in her classroom at New Vision Academy Charter School.More >
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >
An Upstate native and Vietnam War veteran made good on a promise to a fellow Marine at his funeral and a photo from the service is going viral.More >
A man, who killed six people in Connecticut, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday afternoon.More >
