I-84 closed in both directions Southbury

Crash involving two tractor trailers on I-84 in Southbury. (CT State Police)

Interstate 84 is closed in both directions in Southbury due to a fiery crash.

The crash occurred just prior to 5 a.m. between exits 16 and 17.

According to the Department of Transportation the crash involves multiple tractor trailers.

Connecticut State Police said the crash resulted in a fire and a massive mess left behind on the highway. However, police said there were only minor injuries.

The highway could remain closed for several hours as crews work to clean up the debris.

