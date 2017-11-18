Food Drives happening across Connecticut this weekend - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Food Drives happening across Connecticut this weekend

There are dozens of food drives happening across Connecticut as we move closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A list of locations and times you can donate either food or a monetary donation are below.

SATURDAY:

  • Waterbury - Fill the Bucket Food Drive 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 330 Reidville Drive
  • South Windsor - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1739 Ellington Road or Geissler's, 965 Sullivan Avenue
  • Branford - Give A Cop The Bird 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Big Y, 1075 West Main Street
  • Manchester - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 286 Broad Street
  • Vernon - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 10 Pitkin Road or Stop & Shop, 50 Windsorville Road
  • Rocky Hill - Westside Market Food Drive 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Westside Market, 887 Cromwell Avenue
  • Norwich - Norwich Dental Associates Food Drive 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 17 Lafayette Street
  • Dayville - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.  Stop & Shop, 1094 Killingly Commons Dr. or Aldi, 728 Hartford Pike
  • Putnam - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 60 Providence Pike
  • Canterbury - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Better Val-U, 4 N. Canterbury Road

SUNDAY:

  • South Windsor - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1739 Ellington Road or Geissler's, 965 Sullivan Avenue
  • Manchester - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 286 Broad Street
  • Vernon - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 10 Pitkin Road or Stop & Shop, 50 Windsorville Road
  • Rocky Hill - Westside Market Food Drive 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Westside Market, 887 Cromwell Avenue
  • Dayville - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.  Stop & Shop, 1094 Killingly Commons Dr. or Aldi, 728 Hartford Pike
  • Putnam - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 60 Providence Pike
  • Canterbury - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Better Val-U, 4 N. Canterbury Road

Check back as additional drives are added throughout the weekend.

