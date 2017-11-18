Food Drives happening across Connecticut this weekend

There are dozens of food drives happening across Connecticut as we move closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A list of locations and times you can donate either food or a monetary donation are below.

SATURDAY:

Waterbury - Fill the Bucket Food Drive 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 330 Reidville Drive

- Fill the Bucket Food Drive 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 330 Reidville Drive South Windsor - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1739 Ellington Road or Geissler's, 965 Sullivan Avenue

- Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1739 Ellington Road or Geissler's, 965 Sullivan Avenue Branford - Give A Cop The Bird 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Big Y, 1075 West Main Street

- Give A Cop The Bird 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Big Y, 1075 West Main Street Manchester - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 286 Broad Street

- Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 286 Broad Street Vernon - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 10 Pitkin Road or Stop & Shop, 50 Windsorville Road

- Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 10 Pitkin Road or Stop & Shop, 50 Windsorville Road Rocky Hill - Westside Market Food Drive 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Westside Market, 887 Cromwell Avenue

- Westside Market Food Drive 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Westside Market, 887 Cromwell Avenue Norwich - Norwich Dental Associates Food Drive 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 17 Lafayette Street

- Norwich Dental Associates Food Drive 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 17 Lafayette Street Dayville - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1094 Killingly Commons Dr. or Aldi, 728 Hartford Pike

- Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1094 Killingly Commons Dr. or Aldi, 728 Hartford Pike Putnam - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 60 Providence Pike

- Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 60 Providence Pike Canterbury - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Better Val-U, 4 N. Canterbury Road

SUNDAY:

South Windsor - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1739 Ellington Road or Geissler's, 965 Sullivan Avenue

- Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1739 Ellington Road or Geissler's, 965 Sullivan Avenue Manchester - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 286 Broad Street

- Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 286 Broad Street Vernon - Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 10 Pitkin Road or Stop & Shop, 50 Windsorville Road

- Emergency of Hunger Food Drive 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Stop & Shop, 10 Pitkin Road or Stop & Shop, 50 Windsorville Road Rocky Hill - Westside Market Food Drive 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Westside Market, 887 Cromwell Avenue

- Westside Market Food Drive 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Westside Market, 887 Cromwell Avenue Dayville - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1094 Killingly Commons Dr. or Aldi, 728 Hartford Pike

- Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 1094 Killingly Commons Dr. or Aldi, 728 Hartford Pike Putnam - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 60 Providence Pike

- Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Stop & Shop, 60 Providence Pike Canterbury - Troop D Thanksgiving Food Drive 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Better Val-U, 4 N. Canterbury Road

Check back as additional drives are added throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.