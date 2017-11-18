Local business helps box over 200 Thanksgiving dinners

Since the program started in 2009, KBE has donated more than 1,800 Thanksgiving meals. (WFSB)

Employees of KBE Building Corporation along with help from their families spent their Saturday morning packing up Thanksgiving meals.

This is the businesses 9th annual "Gift of the Gobble" event.

An assembly line of everything from the turkey to all the fixing is set up and the volunteers will fill 252 boxes Once all the boxes are filled they will be delivered later in the day to local families in need.

Since the program started in 2009, KBE has donated more than 1,800 Thanksgiving meals.

Boxes include gravy, cranberry sauce, roles, pies and even a roasting pan for the turkey.

All the food was purchased from Bozzuto's and W.B. Mason donates the boxes to make transporting the meals easier.

To learn more about the program you can visit KBE's website here.

