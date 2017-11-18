Waterford police seeking two women tied to theft

Waterford police said two women working together were able to steal over $2,000 in cash from a store.

The pair entered the Walmart in Waterford Saturday, November 11 and went to a checkout line where they asked the attendant to refill a gift card.

Police said the woman in the black hat worked to distract the cashier while the woman in the gray cap reached into the register and grabbed several $100 bills.

The suspects got away with $2,100 in cash and fled in a mini-van that appears to have a Massachusetts license plate.

Police said the reloaded gift card has shown activity both in the Waterford Walmart and also at a Walmart in Worcester, Mass.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the pair and are asking anyone with information to call them or reach out to them on their Facebook page here.

