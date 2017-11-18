Hartford mayor considering run for governor

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he is considering a run for governor in the upcoming election.

Bronin told Channel 3 "It's not something I had planned to do right now, but over the past few weeks I've heard from a number of people around the state urging me to consider it."

No official decision from Bronin at this time, but he says he is looking into the possibility and will "be talking with and listening to folks in the City of Hartford and elsewhere about it."

If Bronin decides to run he would join a list of other Democratic candidates who have are launched exploratory campaigns, including Dita Bhargava, Sean Connolly and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. Along with Middletown Mayor Dan Drew and Jacey Wyatt, both who have declared their candidacy.

Bronin has been Mayor of Hartford for just 22 months, a little less than halfway through his first term.

