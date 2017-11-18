CT residents wake up to windy, cold and rainy Sunday

A wind advisory was in effect for the whole state. (WFSB)

Sunday morning was windy, rainy and cold.

A cold front that will bring rain and wind gusts will move through Connecticut from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The heaviest rain will be experienced earlier in the morning.

"A strong northwesterly wind could gust as high as 45 mph and once again, pose the risk for causing isolated or scattered power outages," Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

A wind advisory is in effect for the whole state until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The peak wind gust was 39 mph in New London.

“Even if winds gust to 40 mph or higher, isolated or scattered power outages will be possible,” said Cameron.

As of 7:20 a.m, there were more than 450 Eversource customers without power. To check on outages in your area, click here.

Sunday will be partly sunny. Sunday’s highs are expected to peak at 50 degrees are expected to drop into the night, said Cameron.

Cameron recommends charging your phone and keeping a flashlight handy, as there is a possibility of waking to a power outage.

