Sunday to be bright, cold, and windy

A wind advisory was in effect for the whole state. (WFSB)

Sunday afternoon's weather is shaping up to be partly sunny, but cold and windy.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the winds will remain strong all day with gusts as high as 45 mph. These winds, he said, could bring scatted and isolated power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect for the whole state until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The peak wind gust was 39 mph in New London.

This comes after a blustery and cold Saturday evening into Sunday morning in which residents statewide woke up to rain, which subsided between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Track the storm with the live PinPoint Doppler, click here.

As of 7:20 a.m, there were more than 450 Eversource customers without power. To check on outages in your area, click here.

Sunday will be partly sunny. Sunday’s highs are expected to peak at 50 degrees are expected to drop into the night, said Cameron.

Cameron recommends charging your phone and keeping a flashlight handy, as there is a possibility of waking to a power outage.

Channel 3 is staying ahead of the storm on-air, online, and on the app, download it here. Follow Meteorologist Mike Cameron’s Technical Discussion, and follow the pattern of the storm, here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.