Car fire prompts closure of I-95 Southbound in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -

Crews and a tow truck are en route to clear a car on fire on I-95 Southbound near exit 73 in East Lyme.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Troopers from Troop E said there are no injuries, and the occupants of the car made it out safely.

