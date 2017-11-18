One killed in car crash and fire in Woodstock

Police said one person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The incident took place on Route 171 near County Road in Woodstock on Saturday morning.

Police said the car drove off the road and struck a tree and subsequently caught fire. The driver was found dead upon arrival of crews, police said.

The driver has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information with regards to the incident is asked to call Troop Strom #309 at Troop D 860-779-4900 ext. 2046.

