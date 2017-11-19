PD: Father arrested after his 1-month-old child's death

Divya-Patel was charged in connection with the death of his one-month-old child. (CT State Police)

State police are investigating the child's death at a hotel in Rocky Hill on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

A Connecticut father was arrested after the death of his one-month-old child.

Police charged 34-year-old Divya Patel with risk of injury and tampering with evidence on Sunday morning.

The arrest of Patel comes after a "distraught mother" called the police and said her one-month-old child was not breathing in the parking lot of the Residence Inn by Marriott Hartford on Cromwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The caller told police that the father, who was later identified as Patel, was in the parking lot with the child.

Officers located the mother, but not Patel or the child. Patel had left the hotel in his vehicle, but when police reached out to him, he "was uncooperative in disclosing his location." Police used cell phone GPS to determine Patel was driving in the Glastonbury and Rocky Hill areas.

Thirty minutes later, Patel returned to the Residence Inn where police found the child to be "unresponsive." The child was rushed to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center where police said the baby was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police said they learned that Patel "was aware the child had died and did not render aid or seek emergency care." Police also stated that Patel was "uncooperative and elusive when officers contacted him in an attempt to determine his location and render aid."

"That’s part of the detective’s investigation is to determine why they were where they were and they do live in Rocky Hill," said Trooper Kelly Grant to the media later. "So, why were they at that location and what happened that caused the baby to be deceased."

Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit were called to assist the Rocky Hill Police Department and have since taken over the death investigation. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

"This is the first time I can think of in my 22 years, something to this extreme," described Trooper Kelly Grant.

The communications director of the Residence Inn in Rocky Hill, Kathleen Sebastian, gave a statement regarding the incident,

"We can confirm local law enforcement came to the hotel last night to investigate an infant death. We have been told this is likely an isolated incident and neither our guests nor associates were in danger at any time. As this is an open investigation, any further questions should be directed to local law enforcement."

Police said there is no threat to the public or community.

Patel is being held on a $1 million bond. He is expected to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Monday

