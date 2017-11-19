PD: Man tries to steal $3,200 worth of Apple Watches from CT Wal-Mart

51-year-old Curtis Belin of Middletown and 48-year-old Debra McCain of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts were arrested after Belin tried to steal over $3200 worth of Apple Watches from a Wal-Mart in East Windsor. (Photo Courtesy of East Windsor Police PD).

A man with more than 40 arrests in Connecticut was arrested after police said he tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of Apple Watches from a Wal-Mart in East Windsor on Saturday morning.

A Wal-Mart employee notified police that a man had forcibly broken the electronic department storage cabinet and removed all of the Apple Watches into a shopping cart around 6:30 a.m.

The man, who was later identified as 51-year-old Curtis Belin of Middletown, realized he had been caught and tried to run away, police said. However, a Sergeant was at the front entrance of the store and stopped Belin.

Belin was charged with third-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny after police said he tried to steal $3,200 worth of Apple Watches.

Police said 48-year-old Debra McCain of Indian Orchard, Ma. accompanied Belin to the store. Police located a black BB pistol that looked identical to a real firearm in her car. McCain was charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle.

McCain and Belin are both scheduled to appear at Enfield Superior Court on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.