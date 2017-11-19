Tree fall causes emergency closure of Weston Road in Westport

Westport Police said a large tree brought down by day's high winds has forced an emergency closure of Weston Road at the intersection of Lyons Plains Road and Ford Road.

Lyons Plains and Ford Roads are accessible from the south of the closure, which is located just north of the intersection.

Police said the state highway department is responding to this and it is unknown when the roadway will be re-opened to traffic.

Police urge drivers to expect delays and to alter any travel plans to the area accordingly.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.