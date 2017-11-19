Tree fall causes emergency closure of Weston Road in Westport

Westport Police said a large tree brought down by day's high winds has forced an emergency closure of Weston Road at the intersection of Lyons Plains Road and Ford Road.
Lyons Plains and Ford Roads are accessible from the south of the closure, which is located just north of the intersection.
Police said the state highway department is responding to this and it is unknown when the roadway will be re-opened to traffic.
Police urge drivers to expect delays and to alter any travel plans to the area accordingly.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
Snow showers early Monday morning made for slick driving conditions statewide and forced the closure of a highway at one point.More >
Snow showers early Monday morning made for slick driving conditions statewide and forced the closure of a highway at one point.More >
A Connecticut father was arrested after the death of his one-month-old child.More >
A Connecticut father was arrested after the death of his one-month-old child.More >
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society saved 48 puppies and dogs found freezing inside an Alberta town’s dump.More >
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society saved 48 puppies and dogs found freezing inside an Alberta town’s dump.More >
Six students were injured in a school bus crash that happened on the Bristol/ Terryville line Monday morning.More >
Six students were injured in a school bus crash that happened on the Bristol/ Terryville line Monday morning.More >
A man with more than 40 arrests in Connecticut was arrested after police said he tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of Apple Watches from a Wal-Mart in East Windsor on Saturday morning.More >
A man with more than 40 arrests in Connecticut was arrested after police said he tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of Apple Watches from a Wal-Mart in East Windsor on Saturday morning.More >
A mother from Stamford, who has lived in the United States for 25 years, was denied a stay on Monday afternoon and is slated to be deported.More >
A mother from Stamford, who has lived in the United States for 25 years, was denied a stay on Monday afternoon and is slated to be deported.More >
Claire Sheats said her husband had already taken a few sips of his drink when he noticed something strange in the glass.More >
Claire Sheats said her husband had already taken a few sips of his drink when he noticed something strange in the glass.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
The owner of a now-closed Mexican restaurant in Glastonbury faces another sexual assault charge after already being arrested for a similar crime in September.More >
The owner of a now-closed Mexican restaurant in Glastonbury faces another sexual assault charge after already being arrested for a similar crime in September.More >