One dead in Stratford house fire

One person has died due to injuries suffered in a house fire on Saturday night in Stratford.

Crews were called to battle a fire on Melville Street, officials said.

Twenty-three fire fighters knocked the second floor down within 30 minutes of arrival, officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. The victim has yet to be identified.

