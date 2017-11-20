Slick roads making for messy Monday commute

A spin-out was reported along Route 9 north in Cromwell. (DOT)

Snow showers early Monday morning made for slick driving conditions statewide and forced the closure of a highway at one point.

Channel 3 viewers posted photos from Moodus to Winsted.

While it looked picturesque, crashes were reported on back roads as well as the state's major highways.

The Department of Transportation said it began dispatching crews to treat roads around 2:45 a.m.

It said people who normally drive 65 to 70 mph on the highways didn't see any problems until snow fell and quickly created a glaze. It hoped the snow changed people's mindset about driving in the future during such conditions.

In Winsted, police said there was a single-car rollover on Torrington Road after a driver hit a patch of black ice. No one was hurt.

East Haddam fire officials said they responded to a one-car rollover on Andrews Road. They reported extremely icy conditions in the area.

Two people were treated for minor injuries.

In Torrington, two right lanes of Route 8 northbound were closed between exits 45 and 46 because of a crash.

Several crashes closed all of the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Cromwell between exits 21 and 20, according to state police. However, it reopened around 6:45 a.m. after the Department of Transportation was able to treat the road.

Still, traffic was said to be backed up to the Interstate 691 interchange around 7:15 a.m.

No one was hurt in those crashes.

Also in Cromwell, there was a spin-out just before exits 16 on Route 9 northbound.

A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-91 south in Hartford.

For drivers in Danbury, a tractor trailer rollover was reported on Interstate 84 westbound between exits 3 and 2.

Injuries were reported.

Slick conditions caused a two-vehicle crash in Southington on I-84 between exits 33 and 32.

Route 7 remains closed in North Canaan between Sand Road and Grace Way because of downed wires.

There's no word on injuries in any of the incidents.

