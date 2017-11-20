Snow showers trek across the state, along with wind and chilly temps

Drivers in parts of the state woke up to a light coating of snow on both their vehicles and the roads.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said they wouldn't last long and that the rest of Monday would be simply cold and windy.

"The wind may still be quite strong, with gusts to at least 30 to 40 mph," Haney said. "Highs will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40 to 45 elsewhere. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s."

Tuesday promises to be much better, according to Haney.

"The core of the cold air will lift away from southern New England and a milder, lighter southwesterly breeze will develop," Haney said. "Temperatures should reach the low and middle 50s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky."

Some morning rain may be in the forecast for Wednesday, but the state should see some improvement by late morning or early afternoon.

"So the afternoon of the busy travel day before Thanksgiving should be nice," Haney said. "Right now, we think the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze during the day."

Temperatures should range from the high 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day should be quiet but chilly.

"We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day and highs 40 to 45," Haney said. "Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s."

High pressure will be in place for Black Friday, which means good weather.

"We expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s," Haney said.

