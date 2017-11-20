Father faces judge following death of 1-month-old

Divya Patel was charged in connection with the death of his 1-month-old child. (CT State Police)

A father from Rocky Hill faced a judge Monday morning following the death of a 1-month-old baby.

Divya Patel, 34, faces risk of injury to a child and tampering with evidence charges after police said he didn't do anything to help his child after realizing the infant had died.

Police said the investigation is far from over and more charges could follow.

Rocky Hill police said they received a 911 call on Saturday night from a distraught mother who said her baby, Ayaan, was not breathing.

The mother told police that the child was with Patel in a car at the Residence Inn in Rocky Hill. The family had been staying there for the past month.

When officers arrived, they found the mother, but Patel and the baby were not there.

State police said Patel drove around Glastonbury and Rocky Hill to avoid police. However, officers were able to ping his cell phone.

About an hour and a half after they began searching, Patel returned to the hotel on Cromwell Avenue.

According to court documents, the child “was seated in a child seat in the second row behind the front passenger seat covered with a blanker. Ofc. Carpenter asked them if everything was ok and they replied ‘yes.’ Ofc. Carpenter went to check (the baby’s) well-being, found that he was not breathing and was cold to the touch.”

Officers said they tried to save the baby.

The infant was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford; however, he was pronounced dead. Police are still waiting for results from the baby's autopsy.

Troopers said Patel was aware that the child had died, but didn't help or seek emergency care.

“I’ve been doing this 22 years and this is the first time I can think of in 22 years that to this extreme where somebody left the scene with what turned out to be a deceased child," said Connecticut State Trooper Kelly Grant.

He's being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 5. He could face additional charges.

