Connecticut mother denied stay, expected to be deported after 25 years in the U.S.

A mother from Stamford, who has lived in the United States for 25 years, was denied a stay on Monday afternoon and is slated to be deported.

Miriam Martinez, who is living with her husband and two children, learned that she will not be granted a stay from Immigration Customs Enforcement agents. However, Martinez's attorney, Glenn Formica said she will be at her home and is not leaving her sick child.

A rally for Martinez was held on Monday morning in Hartford. Formica also submitted paperwork around 9 a.m. on Monday to the Immigration Customs Enforcement office in Hartford for a plea to reconsider the decision.

Martinez is scheduled to deported to Guatemala, which organizers of the rally said would separate her from her family, including her 12-year-old daughter with Type 1 diabetes.

Her other daughter is 10 years old. Both are U.S. citizens.

"We want their story to be known because it's not fair, it's not justice and it's not the American way," pastor Gini King, who is a friend, said.

Organizers of the rally said Martinez came to the country in 1992 to flee political violence in Guatemala.

Martinez had a stay of deportation in 2016. However, when she reported to ICE in August of this year for a renewal, she was denied despite there being no change in her circumstances, organizers said.

The case drew the attention of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

"If Miriam is deported today, that family will be torn apart," Bronin said. "They won't be able to be reunited in Guatemala. We'll have two American citizens, two young girls who are American citizens, in our state without their mother."

On Monday, Martinez is scheduled to board a flight at Newark Airport at 3 p.m.

