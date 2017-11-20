Six students injured in Bristol bus crash

A school bus was involved in a crash in Bristol on Monday. (Namiot Dean)

Six students were injured in a school bus crash that happened on the Bristol/ Terryville line Monday morning.

The school bus collided with another vehicle on Hill Street near the Terryville Avenue intersection.

In addition to six students being injured, police said the bus driver also complained of injury.

All seven were taken to Bristol Hospital.

Police said the driver of the SUV involved stayed at the scene and was cited for running a stop sign and driving too fast for conditions.

