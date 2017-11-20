Police seek additional sex assault victims of former Glastonbury restaurant owner

The owner of a now-closed Mexican restaurant in Glastonbury faces another sexual assault charge after already being arrested for a similar crime in September.

Now, police are asking for any more potential victims of Julian Rodriguez come forward.

Rodriguez, who owned the Jalisco Mexican Grill & Cantina on New London Turnpike, was arrested on Friday on a first-degree sexual assault charge.

According to Glastonbury police, Rodriguez had sex with a woman while she was mentally incapacitated and unable to give consent.

The incident happened in the restaurant, police said.

They said Rodriguez was arrested for a similar crime in September.

In that case, Rodriguez was said to have invited a different woman back to the restaurant and sexually assaulted her once she was unconscious from alcohol and/or drugs, according to investigators.

Police said they believe there are other victims.

Glastonbury police said any past victims who wish to come forward can contact them at 860-633-8301.

