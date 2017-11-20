Hartford's mayor committed to serve full term as mayor

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin originally committed to serving more than one term as Hartford's mayor. (WFSB)

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who announced Saturday he is considering a run for governor, once committed to serving a full four-year term as mayor.

A check of the Channel 3 archives showed Face the State moderator Dennis House asking then candidate Bronin about his future during a taping of the Sunday political program that aired on Aug.16, 2015.

"There have been some critics who say that you are only running for mayor of Hartford as a stepping stone to something greater," House said. "Would you commit right now to serving an entire four year term if elected?"

"Absolutely," Bronin responded. "And beyond that, I hope to run for re-election be re-elected and serve that term. You can’t turn a city around in four years."

Bronin recently told Channel 3 that a run for governor in the upcoming election is not something he plans to do, but he said a number of people around him are urging him to do it.

No official decision has been made.

