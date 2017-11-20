Wind plays factor in Hamden house fire

A firefighter was injured and a family was displaced after a house fire in Hamden on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 219 Garvin Rd. around 12:45 p.m.

Hamden Deputy Fire Chief Gary Merwede said they received a 911 call from a next-door neighbor, who is a retired Hamden fire lieutenant. Merwede said a fully-involved garage fire extended to the home on Gavin Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported "heavy fire" above the garage and home.

Fire officials said while a homeowner was working in a garage, gasoline vapor was ignited by a portable propane heater. The homeowner tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. That's when the fire spread up the walls and into an attic space.

Merwede told Eyewitness News the wind was a big factor and allowed the fire to spread very quickly.

"Gusting winds contributed to the fire spread in the attic," Merwede said.

A part of the roof collapsed due to the "fire load," Merwede said.

"All personnel were ordered out of the house for a short period until defensive operations stabilized the situation," Merwede said.

One firefighter suffered a "minor burn," Merwede said. No one else reported any injuries to authorities.

The two people living at the home were displaced and will receive help from the American Red Cross.

