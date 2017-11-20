Police are out in full force ahead of busy holiday weekend

This Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest in a decade (WFSB)

This year’s Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest that it’s been in a decade, but it's not just the journey to the dinner table that poses some traffic issues.

Police are already ramping up efforts with DUI enforcement and their click-it-or-ticket programs because they know that the celebrations are beginning Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend.

"AAA is projecting that 2.25 million New Englanders will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Amy Parmenter, of AAA.

Festivities for the four-day holiday weekend will start Wednesday night when people get out of work and head back home for the holiday.

"In recent years, many people have started to refer to the night before Thanksgiving as ‘Blackout Wednesday’ or ‘Drinksgiving’. When people come home and reunite with their friends at bars, there's really nothing clever about being buzzed and being behind the wheel,” Parmenter said.

State and local police said they will have an increased presence.

“DUI enforcement and click-it-or-ticket are in effect this week so we'll have extra patrols out there to really encourage people to drive safely,” said West Hartford Police Captain Jeff Rose.

With the increased traffic on the roads, police say there will be more accidents, so move over when you see anyone on the side of the road.

"We certainly want you to be obeying the move over law when you're coming up on tow trucks, ambulance, fire department personnel and vehicles and police officers,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Eric Haglund said.

The traffic doesn't stop at the turkey table.

"We know that as soon as the turkey is done a lot of people are going to be hurrying out for these big holiday savings and pulling into parking spaces; that's how most Americans park, when the fact is that that's actually the most dangerous way to park,” Parmenter said. “The insurance institute says that 15 percent of crashes happen in parking lots and many of them happen when people are backing out."

Tow truck drivers, police, firefighters, paramedics; they will be out working this holiday season.

If you see them on the side of the road, move over if you can.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.