1 taken by Life Star after truck explosion in Durham

One person was injured after truck explosion in Durham. (WFSB)

A person was taken to the hospital via Life Star medical helicopter after a truck exploded in Durham on Monday afternoon.

Durham Fire Department crews were called to a "minor truck explosion" on Route 77, which is also known as Guilford Road, around 1 p.m. The incident happened at the busy intersection between Route 17 and Route 79.

A chip seal/liquid asphalt truck exploded and one person was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not released by police.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

