Revised state budget deficit estimates may trigger more cuts

Connecticut's state budget debate is over -- at least for now. The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 123-to-12 in favor of fixes to the recently passed two-year $41.3 billion budget.

The state Office of Policy and Management announced the funding lapses as a result of the 2018 fiscal year state budget.

According to the governor, more cuts will be made to bridge a gap in funding and that means he's holding back money from some communities.

Despite making some last-minute fixes last week to the newly passed, two-year, $41.3 billion state budget last week, Connecticut lawmakers are still grappling with fiscal problems.

The following letter was sent from Benjamin Barnes to Comptroller Kevin Lembo over state budget deficit. The Office of Policy Management state that the Connecticut budget has risen to more than $200 million.

Letter from Benjamin Barnes to Comptroller Kevin Lembo over state budget deficit

Revised estimates show Connecticut's current budget deficit has grown large enough to potentially trigger a mid-year, budget-cutting plan from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

In a letter to Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Benjamin Barnes, who is the secretary at Office of Policy and Management, stated the current fiscal year is now projected to be $202.8 million in deficit. The letter states this amount is "slightly more than one percent of net General Fund appropriations," which is the threshold requiring Malloy to issue a deficit-mitigation plan.

Lembo would first have to confirm the figure.

The change comes after changes were approved last week to the recently passed two-year $41.3 billion budget. Just last week when the House and Senate signed off on the final items that estimated the current fiscal year is $178.4 million in deficit.

Barnes blames the larger shortfall on changes made to a tax on hospitals that triggers federal reimbursement funds.

At the end of the week, Gov. Dannel Malloy announced he was holding back funds to cities and towns.

To read the full letter, click here.

