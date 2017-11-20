Revised state budget deficit estimates may trigger more cuts

The following letter was sent from Benjamin Barnes to Comptroller Kevin Lembo over state budget deficit. The Office of Policy Management state that the Connecticut budget has risen to more than $200 million.More >
Despite making some last-minute fixes last week to the newly passed, two-year, $41.3 billion state budget last week, Connecticut lawmakers are still grappling with fiscal problems.
According to the governor, more cuts will be made to bridge a gap in funding and that means he's holding back money from some communities.
The state Office of Policy and Management announced the funding lapses as a result of the 2018 fiscal year state budget.
Connecticut's state budget debate is over -- at least for now. The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 123-to-12 in favor of fixes to the recently passed two-year $41.3 billion budget.
