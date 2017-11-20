Revised state budget deficit estimates may trigger more cuts - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Revised state budget deficit estimates may trigger more cuts

By WFSB/AP
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB/AP) -

Revised estimates show Connecticut's current budget deficit has grown large enough to potentially trigger a mid-year, budget-cutting plan from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

In a letter to Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Benjamin Barnes, who is the secretary at Office of Policy and Management, stated the current fiscal year is now projected to be $202.8 million in deficit. The letter states this amount is "slightly more than one percent of net General Fund appropriations," which is the threshold requiring Malloy to issue a deficit-mitigation plan. 

Lembo would first have to confirm the figure.

The change comes after changes were approved last week to the recently passed two-year $41.3 billion budget. Just last week when the House and Senate signed off on the final items that estimated the current fiscal year is $178.4 million in deficit.

Barnes blames the larger shortfall on changes made to a tax on hospitals that triggers federal reimbursement funds.

At the end of the week, Gov. Dannel Malloy announced he was holding back funds to cities and towns.

