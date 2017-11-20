Volunteers load up thousands of meals for those in need

Its crunch time for the Connecticut Food Bank.

On Monday, staffers and volunteers spent the day working hard to load up trucks, filling them with food, in an effort to make sure thousands don't go without this Thanksgiving.

Backed up to a loading dock, staffers filled the trailer with frozen turkeys, along with boxes of fresh carrots and apples along with bags of onions and potatoes; all of it heading to the Guilford Food Bank, where they'll put together up to 150 baskets to help feed families in the shoreline town.

"We have our staples that we've already put those baskets together and we can go back and supplement with the fresh veggies and the turkeys,” said Tammy DeFrancesco, of Guilford Food Bank. “It’s an extreme help to us. We have a generous community, but we need this added, we need this bonus from our Connecticut Food Bank.”

It was scene played out over and over on Monday at the Wallingford warehouse as the Connecticut Food Bank filled out dozens of orders which will total more than 600,000 pounds of food, once the week is done.

“Large-scale donations from grocers and farmers and the community drives we've seen over the last several days and still today we see people walking in with donations. Somebody came in this morning with 100 turkeys, which literally went right back out the door,” said Paul Shipman, of the Connecticut Food Bank.

The Connecticut Food Bank will load up more than 400,000 pounds of food, on just Monday. They need a lot of volunteers to make it work and even got help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

"It’s really great, we try to work really hard to get people together, give back where can throughout the community. An opportunity like this is just really special for us,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Matthew Richards.

It’s a special time, but there is a constant need, as the hunger will last long past the holiday.

"This is such a wonderful time of the year for people to help and we're grateful for it, and hunger, unfortunately, is a year-round program in this state for more than 400,000 people and we really need that help throughout the year,” Shipman said.

The food bank says they'll have volunteers at their Wallingford headquarters Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for anyone who is still looking at dropping off donations.

