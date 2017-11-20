A brief warm-up and a few showers before Thanksgiving!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

Sky conditions at this hour range from clear to overcast. The clearest sky is in southern and southwestern portions of the state. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. The temperature is 34 degrees in Washington and 35 degrees in Warren. On the warmer side, we have 45 degrees in New Haven and Groton. Wind conditions vary from southwesterly at 3 mph in Willimantic to westerly at 13 mph in Groton where there was a recent gust to 29 mph. Winds will turn southwesterly in all locations tonight and this will hold temperatures up especially near the coast.

Previous Discussion...

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tonight. Today’s chilly northwesterly wind will become a southwesterly breeze tonight. Temperatures will range from 35-45 this evening. Overnight lows will range from 27-35 with the mildest readings near the coast. After some evening clouds, the sky will become clear.

TUESDAY…

Overall, a very nice day! The atmosphere will be dry from top to bottom and that means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Plus, the southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the 50s, about 10 degrees higher than they were today.

A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow night. The mild southwesterly flow in advance of the front will likely keep overnight lows in the range of 35-45. The sky will become increasingly cloudy and a few spotty rain showers could arrive before dawn.

WEDNESDAY, THE BUSY TRAVEL DAY…

The cold front will pass through Connecticut during the morning. Meanwhile, an offshore storm will brush portions of Southern New England with rain. It looks like the bulk of the rain will fall over Rhode Island and especially Eastern Massachusetts. Here in Connecticut, we can expect a few rain showers early in the morning. Showers should end by mid-morning, then we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will likely reach 48-55 and a northwesterly breeze will freshen during the afternoon. If you have plans to travel within Southern New England, the weather won’t slow you down once we get past the morning showers.

Colder air will move into the state Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and the sky will be completely clear.

THANKSGIVING…

A ridge of high pressure will provide tranquil weather conditions on Thanksgiving Day! We can expect mostly sunny skies and the wind won’t be too much of a bother. We’ll have a light northerly breeze that will turn more westerly during the afternoon. It is going to be seasonably chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s.

The mercury will dip into the 20s Thursday night under a mainly clear sky.

BLACK FRIDAY…

A weak frontal boundary will pass through Northern New England in the morning, but it will have little or no impact on the weather in Southern New England. We can therefore expect a mostly sunny, brisk day with highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s!

WEEKEND CHANGES…

A cold front will pass through Connecticut on Saturday. There will be a decent chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Showers could actually arrive by lunchtime. The air will turn briefly milder before the front moves through and there is a good chance temperatures will reach the low and middle 50s.

A northwesterly flow of colder air will take over Saturday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and 30s. A few flurries or snow showers are possible in the pre-dawn hours.

Sunday will be blustery and cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries and snow showers are likely. The northwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s, but they will drop throughout the afternoon and evening as the colder air really takes hold. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and 20s by late Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s at best. Wind chills readings will be in the single digits early in the morning and they’ll be in the teens and 20s during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s Monday night.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

