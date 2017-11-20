Man wanted in string of burglaries caught trying to break into home

Police in Rocky Hill have made an arrest following a string of burglaries in town.

On Monday, police arrested Benjamin Villanueva of Hartford, after he was seen walking in the area of George Road and Main Street, knocking on several doors.

Then, police said he was seen trying to break into a home on George Road.

An investigation began back in September when burglaries were being reported along the CT Transit bus route 55.

"Our detectives went to Hartford this morning and waited outside his address for him to come out. He got on a CT transit bus from Hartford and drove to Rocky Hill on that bus," said Rocky Hill Sgt. Steve Morgan.

Rocky Hill police said Villanueva was followed from Hartford by officers after he was identified as a possible suspect in the string of burglaries reported in Rocky Hill and Wethersfield.

Neighbors were surprised to see investigators in their neighborhood, investigating a spike in crime.

"A police officer said the other day we've had a lot of break-ins, make sure you don't have anything out in view. They caught the guy, I'm happy," said Rinaldo DiCioccio.

When police apprehended Villanueva on Monday, he was also found to be in possession of burglar tools.

He was charged with two counts of attempted burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of burglars tools.

He is also facing charges in Wethersfield where he will be held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said he is likely to face more charges.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.