Gov. Malloy announces grants to combat blight in CT

Gov. Dannel Malloy is spearheading a new effort to combat blight across the state.

The governor said $13.6 million in state-funded grants will impact 89 acres of land in 14 towns and cities.

“These kinds of properties that have been vacant for decades are causing blight in neighborhoods, draining local resources, and having a negative impact on towns and cities,” Malloy said in a statement on Monday. “We can add value in our communities by making smart investments that repurpose these properties, resulting in a boost for local economies and spurring growth and private investments.”

The governor's office said these are the remediation and redevelopment projects:

Bridgeport, 400 Iranistan Avenue: $1.5 million grant to the Bridgeport Housing Authority to redevelop the 15.9-acre Marina Village public housing complex into a new state-of-the-art affordable housing community. The existing structures will be demolished and replaced with multi-family residential units and community space.

Danbury, 89 Rose Hill Road: $1.3 million grant to demolish and remediate the former 3.7-acre Mallory Hat Factory. A residential facility for women and children in transition is proposed for this site.

East Hartford, 590 Burnside Avenue: $200,000 grant to abate hazardous building materials in a former public housing site on a 1.4-acre parcel.

Hartford, 367, 393 & 424 Homestead Avenue: $1.9 million grant to demolish and remediate three properties, including a former metal foundry manufacturing facility, preparing them for redevelopment.

Meriden, 1 King Place: $2 million grant for abatement and demolition of a portion of a former hospital structure and parking garage on 5.6 acres to prepare it for private mixed-use redevelopment. The City of Meriden has also been awarded a $2 million loan to complete the required remediation of the site before it is conveyed to the city’s development partner.

New Britain, 24 Dwight Court: $1.5 million grant to remediate a one-acre former coal and oil facility that abuts the CTfastrak station, preparing it for redevelopment.

Plymouth, 142 Main Street - Route 6: $750,000 grant to remediate a 0.5-acre gas station and auto repair facility, preparing it for redevelopment.

Waterbury, 2100 South Main Street: $1 million grant to remediate the 3.4-acre former RISDON manufacturing facility that was the site of a recent major fire. The remediation will address a major public health hazard and prepare the site for redevelopment.

The governor's office said these are the assessment projects to prepare for future revitalization:

Ansonia: $200,000 grant for the investigation of a 2.7-acre parcel located at 65 Main Street.

Derby: $200,000 grant for the investigation of 19 acres on Main Street related to the city’s downtown redevelopment plans.

New Britain: $200,000 grant for the investigation of two sites that include 1411 East Street, a 1-acre parcel adjacent to CCSU and CTfastrak, and 495 Myrtle Street, a 4.4-acre parcel.

Norwich: $200,000 grant for the investigation of the last undeveloped portion of the former Ponemah Mill site, a 5.5-acre site located at 555-559 Norwich Avenue.

Manchester: $100,000 grant for investigation and monitoring of three parcels on 1.5 acres located at 295, 299, and 303 Broad Street.

Middletown: $200,000 grant for investigation of a 0.3-acre parcel located at 248 William Street.

Plainville: $200,000 grant for investigation of two contiguous parcels located at 1 West Main Street (14.59 acres) and 63 West Main Street (0.2 acre).

Waterbury: $200,000 grant for investigation of the former Bristol Babcock facility, a 6.6-acre parcel located at 40 Bristol Street.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith said the funding "will positively impact cities and towns in a multitude of ways."

“These 16 projects will help spur commercial activity, promote transit-oriented development, create new housing, curb blight, and address public health and safety concerns – all keys to boosting economic vibrancy," Smith said in a statement on Monday.

The governor's office said Connecticut "has invested more than $220 million in brownfield redevelopment, resulting in the creation of more than 3,000 permanent jobs and over 15,000 construction jobs in the state," since 2012.

“Brownfields are a reminder of Connecticut’s proud industrial past, but in too many cases they have become a burden on communities and a threat to public safety, human health, and the environment,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee said in a statement on Monday. “Redevelopment of brownfields is a wise investment that removes these threats and restores these properties to productive use. This takes advantage of existing roads, water, sewer and other infrastructure while lessening development pressure on open space. DEEP is proud to continuing working with DECD and our municipal and private sector partners on these important projects.”

For more information on DECD’s brownfield redevelopment programs, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.