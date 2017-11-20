City proposes lowering some speed limits in Hartford

A Connecticut Christmas tree farm is helping Hollywood get in the holiday spirit.More >
A mother from Stamford, who has lived in the United States for 25 years, was denied a stay on Monday afternoon and is slated to be deported.More >
Summer thunderstorms in North America will likely be larger, wetter and more frequent in a warmer world, dumping 80 percent more rain in some areas and worsening flooding, a new study says.More >
His days might be numbered, but thanks to a loving owner and a local police department, a puppy with a bad heart and a bucket list, is now an honorary K9.More >
Police in Rocky Hill have made an arrest following a string of burglaries in the area.More >
Charlie Rose is the latest public figure to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations, with PBS halting distribution of his interview show and CBS News suspending him Monday following a Washington Post report with the accusations of eight women.More >
A federal judge on Monday permanently blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
An anti-abortion center in Hartford is coming under fire after allegations it's deceiving women who are looking for medical treatment.More >
Police are investigating a shooting inside a Meriden bar early Saturday morning.More >
