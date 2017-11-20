Christmas movie being shot at South Windsor farm

A South Windsor tree farm is in the spotlight (WFSB)

A Connecticut Christmas tree farm is helping Hollywood get in the holiday spirit.

A crew from the Hallmark Channel was out filming for a new movie on Monday evening, in South Windsor.

The Rocky Hill based production company Synthetic Cinema International is filming a Hallmark Channel movie at the Dzen’s Tree Farm.

The name of the film is called "Romance at Reindeer Lodge" and the animals at Dzen’s Tree Farm are the reindeer in reindeer lodge.

In addition to the animals, actors Robert Pine, Josh Kelley, and Nicky Whelan will be in the film.

The film is being completely shot in Connecticut, but Dzen’s isn’t the only spot that the camera crew is visiting. They’re also at Tweed Airport in New Haven.

“We didn't know there were reindeer in Connecticut. It's funny, I was on a phone call with Hallmark and one of the questions was are there reindeer in Connecticut? It is Santa so reindeer can be anywhere,” said Andrew Gernhard, of Synthetic Cinema International.

“We've done all kinds of incredible things around the world, all kinds of things, tonight is a new level of fun,” said John Dzen, of Dzen’s Tree Farm.

The film will air Dec. 17 on the Hallmark Channel.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.