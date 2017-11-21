Overnight stabbing closes street near state capitol

Hartford Police investigated an early morning stabbing near the state capitol. (WFSB)

Hartford Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in a the area of the State Capitol.

The incident forced police to close a portion of Capital Avenue in front of the State House.

According to police, a 39-year-old man from Hartford was found suffering from stab wounds to his leg early Tuesday morning.

They said the incident happened around 2 a.m.

Police said the wounds appear to be non-life-threatening; however, the man was transported to Hartford Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Officers expect to open Capitol Avenue at some point on Tuesday morning, as well as the on and off ramps for exit 48 to Interstate 84.

