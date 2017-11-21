Insurance Institute for Highway safety reveals its best boosters

A Connecticut Christmas tree farm is helping Hollywood get in the holiday spirit.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
Police are investigating a threat made on social media toward a concert in Hartford on Wednesday night. Investigators have learned about a threat on Facebook that names the Dead and Company concert at the Hartford XL Center.More >
A mother from Stamford, who has lived in the United States for 25 years, was denied a stay on Monday afternoon and is slated to be deported.More >
A 41-year-old man was charged with murder after a stabbing in New Britain on Monday night.More >
Police in Rocky Hill have made an arrest following a string of burglaries in the area.More >
His days might be numbered, but thanks to a loving owner and a local police department, a puppy with a bad heart and a bucket list, is now an honorary K9.More >
The courtroom was packed on Tuesday morning when a former University of Hartford student accused of smearing bodily fluids on her roommate's belongings made a court appearance.More >
Whitefish Energy is stopping its work to restore Puerto Rico's broken electricity grid because the company says it is owed more than $83 million by the island's power authority.More >
An Ohio prison inmate claims in a federal lawsuit his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.More >
