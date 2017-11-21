Wethersfield teen charged with friend's murder waves probable cause

A teenager from Wethersfield faced a judge on Tuesday for the murder of his friend, but saw his case continued.

Court officials said 18-year-old Noah Hendron showed up to New Britain Superior Court in connection with the death of 16-year-old Vincent Basile.

They said Hendron will have a new attorney appointed.

Hendron waived probable cause.

Police said Hendron fired a gun while showing the weapon to Basile and another friend.

The shooting happened earlier this month at a home on Allison Lane. Basile died on the back porch of the home.

Hendron fled the scene and threw the gun into a storm drain in front of the house, police said.

Officers have been called to the Hendron home on Ridge Road in Wethersfield 25 times in five years, from 2011 to 2016.

Hendron would have been under 18 at that time.

In some of those calls, up to four police officers responded to some and were at the home for hours.

Paperwork also shows in March of 2016 that police went to the home to look into Hendron's father's pistol permit.

Hendron will be back in court mid-January.

Basile was a junior at Wethersfield High School.

Students described him as nice, friendly and very well-liked.

