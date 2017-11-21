Fight over birthday cake led to deadly stabbing in New Britain

Carlos Gonzalez Oliver was charged with murder after a stabbing in New Britain on Tuesday night. (New Britain Police Department)

A New Britain man was found dead in an apartment Monday night following a fight over birthday cake.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing on North Street just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim seriously injured.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as the victim's roommate, 41-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Oliver of New Britain. Following the stabbing, police found him a motel on the Berlin Turnpike where he was taken into custody.

He faced a judge on Tuesday, where his extensive criminal record was discussed. Gonzalez-Oliver has more than 22 convictions dating back to 1996.

The suspect told police he bought a birthday cake for one of his roommates and that's when another roommate, the victim, started yelling at him. He said the victim "continued to harass him, banging on his bedroom door with an ax."

He also said he "destroyed the cake he purchased and threw some of it against his door."

Gonzalez-Oliver then went out to the kitchen and that's when he said his roommate attacked him with an ax so he grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the back of his head.

That's when Gonzalez-Oliver took off.

According to an arrest warrant, police said the did not find an ax at the home.

A total of five men rent rooms at the home, and Gonzalez-Oliver is one of them.

Gonzalez-Oliver was held on a $1 million bond. He's due back in court next month.

The New Britain Police Department is working with the New Britain State’s Attorneys Office and the Wethersfield Police Department on the deadly stabbing investigation.?

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.