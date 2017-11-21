Fight over birthday cake led to deadly stabbing in New Britain

Police have released the name of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.More >
Police have released the name of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.More >
Police in Hartford have made an arrest after a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.More >
Police in Hartford have made an arrest after a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.More >
A Capitol Region Education Council junior varsity football coach was attacked by players at a potluck dinner in Enfield on Thursday.More >
A Capitol Region Education Council junior varsity football coach was attacked by players at a potluck dinner in Enfield on Thursday.More >
People were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Winsted on Wednesday morning.More >
People were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Winsted on Wednesday morning.More >
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle crash in Waterbury early Wednesday morning, police said.More >
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle crash in Waterbury early Wednesday morning, police said.More >
Police are investigating a threat made on social media toward a concert in Hartford on Wednesday night.More >
Police are investigating a threat made on social media toward a concert in Hartford on Wednesday night.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Bullying in schools is a problem that nearly every district grapples with on a daily basis, but parents in one Connecticut town are saying it's becoming an epidemic and they're taking their concerns public.More >
Bullying in schools is a problem that nearly every district grapples with on a daily basis, but parents in one Connecticut town are saying it's becoming an epidemic and they're taking their concerns public.More >
It's only been a few weeks since the sexual assault allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein exploded into public view. Here is a timeline of all of the reported notable men accused of sexual misconduct.More >
It's only been a few weeks since the sexual assault allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein exploded into public view. Here is a timeline of all of the reported notable men accused of sexual misconduct.More >