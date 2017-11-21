Hartford police investigating threat made toward Dead and Company concert

The following threat is being investigated by police. (Hartford Police Department)

Police are investigating a threat made on social media toward a concert in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Investigators have learned about a threat on Facebook that names the Dead and Company concert at the Hartford XL Center.

The name attached to the Facebook post is Randu Blanchette, who said "Yes, I’m bringing my pistol to Hartford. Yes I intend on shooting too.”

The threat was made last week and police said they have "thousands of tips and shares" since it was posted.

"Thank you for the many tips and thanks to those who saw something and said something," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J Foley said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police said while this investigation is active, the suspect "is believed to be on the other side of the country and currently has an active arrest warrant." Police added that the suspect has "a history of making similar types of threats towards public events."

Federal law enforcement officials including the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working with the Hartford Police Department on this investigation.

Though "the threat is not credible," police will have an increased presence at the XL Center on Wednesday night. There will be many uniformed officers both inside and outside the venue. There will also be detectives "conducting covert operations throughout the area," police said.

"We want our visitors to know they are safe and to feel welcomed," Foley said.

The XL Center released a statement about the threat on Tuesday.

“We’re aware of the situation and have been working closely with the proper law enforcement authorities to ensure that the appropriate measures and procedures are in place to safeguard all guests attending tomorrow's event. We ask that attendees arrive early and allow time for our security screening in order to enter the building in a timely manner prior to the show," XL Center General Manager Chris Lawrence said in a statement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.