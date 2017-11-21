CT names its new kid governor

Megan Kasperowski, who is a fifth grader at the Brownstone Intermediate School, named newest kid governor. (WFSB)

Connecticut announced its newest kid governor on Tuesday morning.

Students at Brownstone Intermediate School were thrilled for Megan Kasperowski, who is a fifth grader at the Portland school. Our own anchor Mark Zinni and Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates made the announcement during a school-wide assembly on Tuesday morning. To see the announcement, click here.

Megan was among seven candidates from around the state who made it to the final week-long election. More than 6,100 Connecticut fifth graders registered to vote in this year’s statewide election.

Channel 3 spoke to Megan in her first press interview as governor. She said she is anxious to begin delivering on her promise of helping people battling cancer and their families.

“I figured that it's happening to a lot of people and that it has to stop,” Megan said. “To make the people with cancer a little bit happier because it's a really hard time in their lives."

Megan also addressed her constituents during the assembly.

"The reason that I chose cancer as my platform is because I feel that it is a huge issue in our community and that people are dying too often from this terrible disease. I want to help those suffering with cancer and make their days happier,” Megan said.

The honor was created by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network "to teach students about elections, the importance of civic engagement and contributing to their communities."

“To hear fifth graders, say 'yes, I would like to run for office is just incredible,” Brian Cofrancesco, who is the head of Kid Governor program, said. “The goal of the program is to teach kids that at this age they may not be able to vote, but they do have a voice."

Megan will be inaugurated in January at the Old Statehouse.

Megan is the state's third kid governor and takes over from Jessica Brocksom of Milford. Jessica won the 2016 CTKG Statewide Election and focused on promoting the humane treatment of animals.

