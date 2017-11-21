CREC football coach attacked by players at potluck dinner in Enfield

The attack happened in the parking lot of the CREC Public Safety Academy in Enfield. (WFSB)

A Capitol Region Education Council junior varsity football coach was attacked by players at a potluck dinner in Enfield on Thursday.

Police said the unidentified coach required medical attention and a hospital trip after suffering serious injuries to his face. Police said his eye was swollen shut.

The attack happened in the parking lot of the CREC Public Safety Academy in Enfield, and police said it was unprovoked and involved three members of the team.

Police said the JV coach was walking toward his car when he was attacked from behind by three team members. When he fell to the ground, police said he was kicked in the head.

The 15 year olds are from Hartford and Vernon. The 14-year-old is from Vernon.

Two of the students attend the CREC Aerospace Academy in Windsor, and the other student goes to the CREC Metropolitan Learning Center in Bloomfield.

Hundreds of people were said to have been at the dinner. Investigators said they interviewed three dozen eyewitnesses.

Police are also reviewing surveillance video.

The suspects are looking at criminal charges and are scheduled to make appearances in juvenile court.

Police said in terms of potential suspensions or expulsions, it's up to the school to make the decisions.

CREC superintendent Timothy J. Sullivan released a statement to Channel 3 on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred involving members of our football team," Sullivan said. "We are cooperating with law enforcement officials and consequences are being given at the team and school level. The safety of all of our school community members is a top priority, and we are taking this act of aggression very seriously. There is no place for this type of behavior at CREC."

