DMV to open new service center in West Haven

Tired of those long lines for renewing your license? Well, help is on the way for those along the shoreline.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is hoping a new service center in West Haven will help cut down on the wait.

After AAA stopped offering license renewals in New Haven and Fairfield counties, many drivers had to go to Bridgeport or Hamden and wait in line at the DMV.

Some would even drive further, just to avoid the lines, but that’s about to change starting next year.

On Tuesday, the DMV, city of West Haven, and its chamber of commerce announced plans to open a licensing and identification customer service center at West Haven’s City Hall.

"Right now, it’s strictly driver’s license renewal and ID renewal services, kind of like what AAA did. Down the road, if things were to allow, terms of capacity, we might want to expand that,” said DMV Commissioner Michael Bzydra.

The DMV will provide the equipment, the city will provide the space, and the chamber of commerce will provide the staff to renew those licenses.

"That alone, we saw the statistics from the other offices, brings upwards of thousands of transactions a month. I think the folks in this area typically use the Hamden and Bridgeport office, a lot of people have been driving to Old Saybrook recently, just to have another alternative,” said State Rep. Dorinda Borer, of West Haven.

“One thing I’ve heard over and over again is, we need other locations,” Bzydra said.

"That would be great, I actually live in West Haven. It would be great for wait time, cutting back a lot,” said Ibrahim Kadi, of West Haven.

An exact opening date will be announced shortly. The DMV is looking at some time in February, but it could be sooner or later.

They're looking at being open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and could add Fridays, depending on the need.

