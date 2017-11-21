CT Christmas tree farms open this week

More than 500 Christmas tree farms will open this week in Connecticut.

There are nearly 4,000 acres of farmland in Connecticut planted with Christmas trees. The Department of Agriculture said this space is the 13th largest acreage in the U.S.

Department of Agriculture Commissioner Steven K. Reviczky said Christmas tree growers in Connecticut "work hard all year to prepare for this season."

"They are looking forward to another great year,” Reviczky said in a statement on Tuesday. “What better way to start the holiday celebration than by visiting one of our scenic farms to select a Connecticut Grown tree or wreath that is of the highest quality and freshness.”

Departments of Agriculture officials said the Christmas tree has “grown significantly in recent years” and in Connecticut, the business contributes about $10 million to the local economy.

Kathy Kogut, Executive Director of the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association, said the choose-and-cut farms are popular with Connecticut families.

“It is a genuine family experience which can be continued generation to generation,” Kogut said in a statement on Tuesday. “Much like other crops provide food for the body, the scent of a farm-grown Christmas tree provides food for the soul.”

Christopher Martin, who is Connecticut’s State Forester with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said Christmas tree farming has "a number of environmental benefits."

“Locally grown trees are truly a green way to celebrate the holiday season, benefitting the local economy and protecting the environment at the same time,” Martin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Martin said three new trees are planted for every one cut.

“By purchasing locally-grown Christmas trees and holiday greens, Connecticut residents can have direct influence on keeping forests as forest and farms as farms,” Martin said.

People interested in cutting down a Christmas tree were advised to call ahead to make that farm was open.

For a listing of the farms belonging to the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association and brochures, click here.

