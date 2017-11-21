Here are the official rules for Better Holidays Sweepstakes:

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Better Holidays Sweepstakes begins at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) (”E.T.”) on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 and ends Thursday, December 15, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 8:59 a.m. E.T. on Friday, December 15, 2017, to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

Sponsor(s): WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067;

Parisian Salon and Day Spa, 9 Berlin Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416;

Yogibo Bean Bags, 500 South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032;

NasKart, 1 Satchatello Industrial Dr, Oakdale, CT 06370;

Michael’s Jewelers, 1500 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110;

Vanishing Veins, 1 Barnard Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002;

Mount Southington, 396 Mt Vernon Rd, Plantsville, CT 06479;

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854.

ENTRY: Enter at www.wfsb.com/contests by clicking on the Better Holidays Sweepstakes link and completing the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals that enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of CT who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Wednesday, November 22, 2017, Friday, December 1, 2017, and Friday, December 15, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. E.T., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to date.

One (1) winner on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 will receive:

One (1) $100.00 gift card to Parisian Salon and Day Spa (9 Berlin Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416). Approximate retail value: $100.00.

One (1) winner on Friday, December 1, 2017 will receive:

One (1) $100.00 gift card to Yogibo Bean Bags (500 South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032). Approximate retail value: $100.00.

One (1) winner on Friday, December 15, 2017 will receive:

One (1) $100.00 gift card to NasKart Indoor Karting & Trampoline Park (1 Satchatello Industrial Dr. Oakdale, CT 06370). Approximate retail value: $100.00.

One (1) $250.00 gift card to Michael’s Jewelers (1500 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110). Approximate retail value: $250.00.

One (1) $500.00 gift card to Vanishing Veins (1 Barnard Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002). Approximate retail value: $500.00. Gift card is valid for Botox treatments only. Winner must contact Vanishing Veins for information on scheduling and redemption of gift card.

One (1) season pass to Mount Southington Ski Area (396 Mt Vernon Rd, Plantsville, CT 06479). Pass is valid for the 2017-2018 ski season. Approximate retail value: $638.00. Transportation, lodging, and equipment rental not included. For more information on Season Pass, see https://mountsouthington.com/season-passes-perks/.

One (1) $100.00 gift card to Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk (10 N Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854). Approximate retail value: $100.00. Gift card not valid in the Gift Shop or Café.

TOTAL approximate retail value: $1,588.00.

One (1) prize per household. Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Wednesday, November 22, 2017, Friday, December 1, 2017, and Friday, December 15, 2017, by close of business each day of drawing. Winner(s) are responsible for picking up prize at WFSB’s address by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017. Gift card/ticket(s) are subject to the issuer terms and conditions. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see their privacy policies at the links below:

WFSB: http://www.wfsb.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?autostart=true.

Parisian Salon and Day Spa: http://www.parissalonridgefield.com/our-privacy-policy/

Yogibo Bean Bags: https://www.yogibo.com/privacy-policy/

Michael’s Jewelers: http://www.michaelsjewelers.com/shopcontent.asp?type=Privacy-Policy

Vanishing Veins: http://vanishingveins.net/privacy-policy

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk: http://www.maritimeaquarium.org/contact

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, December 29, 2017 to Winner’s List/Better Holidays at WFSB’s address above.