Here are the official rules for Better Holiday Card Sweepstakes:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Better Holiday Card Sweepstakes begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and ends Friday, December 15, 2017. Entries must be received by 5:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, December 14, 2017 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor(s): WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill CT 06067;

Parisian Salon and Day Spa, 9 Berlin Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416;

Yogibo Bean Bags, 500 South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032;

NasKart, 1 Satchatello Industrial Dr, Oakdale, CT 06370;

Michael’s Jewelers, 1500 new Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110;

Vanishing Veins, 1 Barnard Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002;

Mount Southington, 396 Mt Vernon Rd, Plantsville, CT 06479;

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854.

ENTRY: To enter, send one photo holiday card, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number to: “Better” Holiday Photo Card Sweepstakes, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Entries must be postmarked by Monday, December 11, 2017.

Entries must be original and created by you. Entries (photos) must be taken by you or at your direction (non-professional), unpublished and may not have won any prize or award. Photos must not contain material that violates or infringes the rights of another, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement. Photos/videos must not contain brand names or trademarks. Entrant must be the legal guardian of any children shown in the entry. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to request additional information from entrants, reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any entries, photos/videos/essays or related materials that are nude, obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with its editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsor believes may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the contest, Sponsor, or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT, who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this contest are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Friday, December 15, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m. E.T., Sponsor will conduct seven (7) random drawings from among all eligible entries received, and will randomly award one (1) of the following prizes to each winner:

One (1) $100.00 gift card to Parisian Salon and Day Spa (9 Berlin Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416). Approximate retail value: $100.00.

One (1) $100.00 gift card to Yogibo Bean Bags (500 South Rd, Farmington CT 06032). Approximate retail value: $100.00.

One (1) $100.00 gift card to NasKart (1 Satchatello Industrial Dr, Oakdale, CT 06370). Approximate retail value: $100.00.

One (1) $250.00 gift card to Michael’s Jewelers (1500 new Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110). Approximate retail value: $250.00.

One (1) gift certificate for three (3) medical facials at Vanishing Veins (1 Barnard Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002). Approximate retail value: $400.00.

Four (4) All-Mountain Packages at Mount Southington (396 Mt Vernon Rd, Plantsville, CT 06479) valid for the 2017-2018 ski season. Each All-Mountain Package includes a 1.5 hour beginner, intermediate, or advanced class lesson, access to all lifts, and equipment rental for one (1) person. Approximate retail value: $416.00. Transportation and lodging not included.

One (1) $100.00 gift card to Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk (10 N Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854). Approximate retail value: $100.00.

One (1) prize per person. Gift cards and tickets are subject to the issuer terms and conditions. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described.

Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email at approximately 11:00 A.M. on or about Friday, December 15, 2017 and must pick up prize at WFSB-TV’s address by close of business on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Sponsor will determine all elements of prize in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WFSB uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.wfsb.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?autostart=true.

IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible or lost e-mail or mail entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

RELEASES: Entrants authorize the Sponsor to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in promotional material and for advertising, public relations and editorial purposes worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Ownership/Liability Release and Publicity and License of Work/Assignment of Work unless prohibited by law, by close of business on Friday, December 29, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be selected from all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, January 12, 2018 to Winner’s List/Better Holiday Card Sweepstakes at WFSB’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service apply to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.