CT drivers deal with rainy start to a busy travel day

Heavy rain was pushing through northern Connecticut on Wednesday morning and most of the state was expected to be dealing with downpours for the next several hours.

The storms were moving through New Haven and Fairfield counties around 8 a.m. There were no thunder or lightning strikes.

"We have some pretty good rain out there," meteorologist Scot Haney said.

The storms were expected to be in the state for the next four to five hours and possibly longer in the northeast and southeast parts of Connecticut, Haney said.

"Please be careful driving around," Haney said.

The rain was expected to clear around 1 p.m. in northwest and southwest Connecticut and around 3 p.m. or later in the northeast and southeast part of the state.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.2” to 0.4” in Western Connecticut to 0.5” to 1.0” in Central and Eastern Connecticut.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

Colder air moves into the state Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 20s.

Thanksgiving Day looks great and will feature mostly sunny skies, with a light breeze, according to Haney.

"Tomorrow looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies, but a cooler day," Haney said.

Temperatures highs will be in the low and middle 40s.

The weekend looks good and free of storms, Haney said.

