Rain expected to end before the day is over

After drivers dealt with a very soggy start to a busy travel day, the rain is starting to wind down for most of the state.

Heavy rain pushed through northern Connecticut on Wednesday morning and the rain lingered for most of the state as the day went on.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the wet weather will end on Wednesday afternoon from west to east with the passage of a cold front.

Travel conditions are expected to improve during the afternoon and evening hours, just in time for a busy evening commute.

The forecast is still on track for Thanksgiving.

Thursday looks great and will feature mostly sunny skies, with a light breeze.

Temperatures will be in the low and middle 40s.

It'll get colder as the night goes on, with temperatures dropping into the high 20s, low 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures rising in the 50s.

Sunday will be blustery and chilly with a mix of sun and clouds.

