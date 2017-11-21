Rain for the busy travel day, but a nice Thanksgiving

THIS MORNING…

A cold front is approaching New England from the west. At the same time, moisture associated with an offshore storm is moving northward along the Atlantic Seaboard. We've got rain out there for you this morning in SE CT and that rain will continue to move into the rest of the state as the morning wears on. The mild southerly flow in advance of the front is keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s this morning, near 50 degrees at the coast.

WEDNESDAY, THE BUSY TRAVEL DAY…

Rain will fall across most of Connecticut throughout the morning hours. It could be moderate to heavy at times, especially in eastern portions of the state. Rain will taper off and end during the afternoon as the cold front moves away to the east of Connecticut. We may see some sunshine before the day is over. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.2” to 0.4” in Western Connecticut, to 0.5” to 1.0” in Central and Eastern Connecticut. Traveling conditions will greatly improve during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

Colder air will move into the state tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and the sky will become completely clear.

THANKSGIVING…

A ridge of high pressure will provide tranquil weather conditions on Thanksgiving Day. We can expect mostly sunny skies and the wind won’t be too much of a bother. A veil of clouds will probably overspread the state toward evening, but there won’t be any rain or snow to worry about. It is going to be seasonably chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s.

Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, perhaps mostly cloudy for a while. The clouds could keep the air from getting too cold. Overnight lows should range from 25-35.

BLACK FRIDAY…

Clouds will clear away by Friday morning and most of the day is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. With high pressure centered to our south, there will be a light westerly breeze that could turn more southwesterly later in the day.

WEEKEND CHANGES…

A cold front will approach Connecticut from the west Saturday, but it will be moisture starved. Therefore, we took showers out of the forecast. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A strong southerly breeze in advance of the front will send temperatures rising into the 50s.

A northwesterly flow of colder air will take over Saturday night. Temperatures will drop into the 30s. A few flurries or snow showers are possible in the pre-dawn hours.

Sunday will be blustery and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries and snow showers are possible. The northwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 40s, but temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon and evening as the colder air really takes hold. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by late Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

It now looks like the cold air will lift away from New England faster than we originally thought. Instead of highs in the 30s on Monday, we are now forecasting highs in the 40s. The sky will be mostly sunny with a ridge of high pressure in place.

By Tuesday, a strong south to southwesterly flow will develop and we can therefore expect another warm-up! Temperatures should rise well into the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”