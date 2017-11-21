Police identify 3-year-old killed after car plows onto Waterbury sidewalk

A 3-year-old was killed, and four others were injured in a Waterbury crash on Tuesday (WFSB)

Police have released the name of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.

The crash happened a little before 4 p.m., police said, when Waterbury officers were trying to stop a 1999 Acura that was being driven by an 18-year-old Zekhi Lee. Officers were in an unmarked police car, but police said Lee refused to stop and tried to get away.

It is unclear at this time why officers were trying to stop the car, but Lee ultimately crashed at the intersection of South Main Street and East Liberty Street, hitting a 1999 Toyota Corolla and a group of four people.

Police said 3-year-old Justin Quiroz was riding in a stroller on the sidewalk when he was struck by the Acura. Justin was rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital where police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

"It affects everybody. It affects the troopers it affects the police officers. It affects everybody who's at the scene," Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said.

Police said 26-year-old Maria, 21-year-old Rosa, and 1-year-old Aylin Morocho suffered "serious injuries" after being hit on the sidewalk. They were rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital where police did not release their conditions.

Roman Toro was driving the Toyota Corolla and was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital with "minor injuries."

Lee, who police said was not injured, tried to run away but was arrested a short distance from the scene. Police charged Lee with interfering with a police investigation, however, they anticipate more charges to be filed against him.

"If you see a cop behind ya pull over," neighbor Tommy Hedges said. "Why risk lives when you don't have to."

The Connecticut State Police- Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assuming the investigation and State Police Western District Major Crime is assisting them. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police tip line at 800-376-1554.

