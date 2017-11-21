Lawmakers talk about possible special session amid budget cuts

There is now talk of another special session at the State Capitol.

To fix a gap of about $180 million, Gov. Dannel Malloy announced more cuts to municipalities as well as social services.

However, Republicans said they proposed other options, which the governor ignored.

During the four-month budget battle, cities and towns were in limbo.

When the budget was finally agreed upon and signed, there were cuts but less painful than expected.

Last Friday, the governor announced $91 million in more cuts to cities and towns.

That’s what has prompted Republicans to call for another special session to adjust those cuts.

"We think the governor acted hastily and we would love to get back into a session and talk about what the legislative intent was and get back the business of what we produced,” said Republican State Senator Paul Formica (R-Niantic).

Republicans and Democrats say they had other ideas to fix a $180 million hole, such as cutting back on overtime for state workers and more consolidating.

The governor says legislative leaders had their chance saying "They should have included those details in the budget they gave to their members, voted on, and adopted. They didn't do that"

Millions in additional cuts are also in store for social services. Non-profits have already closed group homes and programs.

The Democratic Senate leader says many things were agreed upon and they can work on others but feels they may be able to wait until lawmakers return for their regular session.

“We have a session the begins in February. We may, depending on how things go have an opportunity in January, but none of that has been determined,” said Democratic State Senator Martin Looney.

Right now, plans for another special session up in the air but there is meeting next Wednesday between the leaders.

