Relative of Hartford officer facing charges in deadly hit-and-run

Nathen Negron is accused in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in September. (Hartford Police)

Police in Hartford have made an arrest after a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The suspect facing charges is the half brother of a Hartford police officer, who is now at the center of an internal administrative investigation.

The deadly hit-and-run happened just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 16 at the intersection of Hudson and Park streets.

Police said 58-year-old Cynthia James, of Hartford, was struck by a car that had fled the scene. James later died at the hospital.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the area that morning. James is seen crossing Hudson Street "in the marked crosswalk, under an illuminated 'Do Not Walk' signal," police said in a press release.

She can be seen almost being hit by an SUV that was traveling south on Hudson Street as she crossed. She continued on Hudson Street when she was hit by a dark-colored car that was traveling north.

"At the time of the crash, vehicles traveling on Hudson Street had a green traffic control signal. Additional video footage shows the suspect vehicle’s brake lights illuminate before the vehicle continues northbound on Hudson Street, evading the scene of the crash," police said in a press release.

As police continued their investigation that morning, seven hours after it happened, the Hartford Major Crimes Division was contacted by an off-duty Hartford police officer, who said his half-brother was the driver involved.

The driver was later identified as Nathen Negron.

"We wouldn't have found the car or the suspect the next morning had it not been for the officer approaching us and saying it was his brother involved," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Detectives went to Negron’s parents’ home where he was, and seized the vehicle, a black Honda Civic, involved in the hit-and-run. They also identified a passenger who was in the car at the time of the crash and was identified as Shayla Bonner. She was the registered owner of the car involved.

Negron and the passenger were both interviewed by police.

The officer who told detectives about his half-brother’s involvement was also interviewed by the Crime Scene Division.

Police said based on the evidence and the officer’s details about his involvement in the crash aftermath, an internal administrative investigation was initiated and is ongoing, however they said they do not see this as being criminal.

"We understand what a terrible position this officer is in. Being approached by a family member that he was involved in a tragic accident and at the same time, he also has his career to think about," Foley said.

According to the arrest warrant, Negron told police he was at a restaurant opening in Hartford with his family because they're were supporting the owner who is a family friend.

He told police "He had nothing to drink while at the bar because he was tired and just wanted to go home."

Through surveillance video, police saw a bartender make him a drink and he "Is observed drinking that beverage on multiple occasions as he walked throughout the restaurant and bar area."

The police officer who was off-duty at the time was also there and said, "He bought his brother a mixed drink of Tito's Vodka and Tonic."

Negron was never charged with DUI.

Hartford police arrested Negron on Nov. 21 and was charged with false statement, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility with death.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and police said additional charges may apply.

